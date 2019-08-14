MTN GRP LTD/S (OTCMKTS:MTNOY) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.09 Per Share

MTN GRP LTD/S (OTCMKTS:MTNOY) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Monday, August 12th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.089 per share by the technology company on Thursday, September 12th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. This is a boost from MTN GRP LTD/S’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.08.

OTCMKTS MTNOY traded down $0.21 on Wednesday, hitting $6.92. The company had a trading volume of 318 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,369. MTN GRP LTD/S has a 12-month low of $4.68 and a 12-month high of $8.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Get MTN GRP LTD/S alerts:

MTNOY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of MTN GRP LTD/S from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. ValuEngine cut shares of MTN GRP LTD/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd.

MTN Group Limited operates in the telecommunications industry. It offers voice, data, digital, Internet of Things, mobility, security, managed network, and cloud solutions. The company also provides digital services, such as mobile money account; and entertainment services, including MTN Music and Play.

Featured Story: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for MTN GRP LTD/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MTN GRP LTD/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.