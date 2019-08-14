MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc (NYSE:MSM) Short Interest Down 10.4% in July

MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc (NYSE:MSM) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,512,400 shares, a decline of 10.4% from the June 30th total of 2,803,500 shares. Approximately 5.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 465,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.4 days.

MSM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. William Blair downgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.02 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $70.00 target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.70.

Get MSC Industrial Direct alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,198,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $347,219,000 after buying an additional 54,560 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,670,405 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $220,869,000 after purchasing an additional 77,091 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 853,323 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,579,000 after purchasing an additional 91,355 shares during the period. Paradice Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 724,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,826,000 after purchasing an additional 138,639 shares during the period. Finally, Hamlin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,364,000. 75.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock traded down $2.76 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $65.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 435,498. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.22. MSC Industrial Direct has a one year low of $65.64 and a one year high of $90.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.50. The stock has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 12.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.91.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by ($0.05). MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 21.08% and a net margin of 8.79%. The business had revenue of $866.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $881.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that MSC Industrial Direct will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 22nd. This is a boost from MSC Industrial Direct’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.57%. MSC Industrial Direct’s payout ratio is currently 59.06%.

MSC Industrial Direct Company Profile

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company's MRO products comprise cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

Featured Story: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for MSC Industrial Direct Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSC Industrial Direct and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.