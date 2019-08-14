Morse Asset Management Inc Takes Position in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Morse Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,976 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $329,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 30.3% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,382,551 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $152,758,000 after acquiring an additional 321,681 shares in the last quarter. Charter Trust Co. increased its holdings in Walmart by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charter Trust Co. now owns 44,957 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,967,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. increased its holdings in Walmart by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 28,376 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,135,000 after buying an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Walmart by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 18,217 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,013,000 after buying an additional 1,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Walmart by 101.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 47,683 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,268,000 after buying an additional 23,975 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.05% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 1,626,851 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.08, for a total transaction of $164,442,099.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,502,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,769,110,246.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,322,329 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.04, for a total value of $134,930,451.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,347,511 shares in the company, valued at $341,580,022.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,559,285 shares of company stock worth $571,021,654. Insiders own 50.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Walmart stock traded down $0.81 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $106.60. 288,399 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,474,217. The business’s 50 day moving average is $111.38. The company has a market capitalization of $306.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.41. Walmart Inc has a one year low of $85.78 and a one year high of $115.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.11. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 1.62%. The firm had revenue of $122.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Walmart Inc will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Walmart from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Walmart from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $101.80 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Bank of America set a $120.00 price objective on Walmart and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Walmart from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Walmart from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.56.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

