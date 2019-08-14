Morse Asset Management Inc Makes New Investment in Atlassian Co. PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Morse Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Atlassian Co. PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,595 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 222,742 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,144,000 after purchasing an additional 56,192 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd bought a new stake in Atlassian in the second quarter valued at about $347,020,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Atlassian in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. bought a new stake in Atlassian in the second quarter valued at about $275,000. Finally, FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co bought a new stake in Atlassian in the second quarter valued at about $523,000. 95.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TEAM. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Atlassian from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Atlassian from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Atlassian from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $99.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Atlassian from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Cowen set a $152.00 target price on shares of Atlassian and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Atlassian has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.27.

Shares of TEAM stock traded down $8.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $138.50. 44,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,616,472. Atlassian Co. PLC has a fifty-two week low of $65.17 and a fifty-two week high of $149.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $137.68. The firm has a market cap of $15.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -826.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 105.75 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.26. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 52.69% and a negative return on equity of 2.45%. The company had revenue of $334.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. Atlassian’s quarterly revenue was up 35.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Atlassian Co. PLC will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

About Atlassian

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a Web-based project management application for capturing and adding structure to fluid, fast-forming work for teams.

