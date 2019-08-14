Morgan Stanley Reiterates “$9.00” Price Target for Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES)

Morgan Stanley set a $9.00 price objective on Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) in a report published on Monday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

GTES has been the topic of a number of other reports. Goldman Sachs Group raised Gates Industrial from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. ValuEngine downgraded Gates Industrial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $12.00 price target on Gates Industrial and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Gates Industrial from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Gates Industrial from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.43.

GTES stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Monday, reaching $7.80. 1,235,741 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 466,489. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.47. Gates Industrial has a twelve month low of $6.76 and a twelve month high of $20.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 1.89.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.01). Gates Industrial had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 23.82%. The firm had revenue of $809.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $846.93 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Gates Industrial will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Grant Gawronski acquired 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.63 per share, with a total value of $61,040.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Aggregator (Cayman) L.P. Omaha acquired 264,708 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.94 per share, with a total value of $2,101,781.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Gates Industrial by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 130,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,729,000 after buying an additional 2,834 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Gates Industrial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $226,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gates Industrial by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 457,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,062,000 after buying an additional 6,762 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Gates Industrial by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 15,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gates Industrial by 143.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 258,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,417,000 after buying an additional 152,221 shares during the last quarter.

Gates Industrial Company Profile

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

