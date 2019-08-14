Morgan Stanley Analysts Give Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) a $129.00 Price Target

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) has been assigned a $129.00 price target by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued to investors on Monday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 11.41% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on PG. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $89.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. DZ Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays raised Procter & Gamble from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $112.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Procter & Gamble from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $114.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.15.

Shares of PG traded down $1.46 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $115.79. 590,432 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,187,514. Procter & Gamble has a twelve month low of $78.49 and a twelve month high of $121.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $292.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $114.43.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.04. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 23.03% and a net margin of 5.76%. The company had revenue of $17.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Procter & Gamble will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Steven D. Bishop sold 32,945 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.00, for a total value of $3,854,565.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 78,052 shares in the company, valued at $9,132,084. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 23,045 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.95, for a total value of $2,487,707.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 160,862 shares of company stock worth $18,157,146 in the last 90 days. 1.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 59.2% in the second quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 250.0% in the second quarter. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Smart Portfolios LLC lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 48.0% in the fourth quarter. Smart Portfolios LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.17% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

