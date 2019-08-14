Mondelez International Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors acquired 28,556 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 840% compared to the typical daily volume of 3,039 call options.

In other news, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 39,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.52, for a total transaction of $2,174,366.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,655,353.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MDLZ. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in Mondelez International in the first quarter valued at approximately $355,441,000. Parnassus Investments CA raised its position in Mondelez International by 825.1% in the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 7,798,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,346,000 after purchasing an additional 6,955,639 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in Mondelez International by 17.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,048,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,819,000 after purchasing an additional 3,034,020 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Mondelez International by 3.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 92,978,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,011,539,000 after purchasing an additional 3,027,963 shares during the period. Finally, Investec Asset Management LTD raised its position in Mondelez International by 1,483.2% in the first quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 3,057,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,653,000 after purchasing an additional 2,864,803 shares during the period. 76.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MDLZ traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $53.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 111,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,882,868. Mondelez International has a fifty-two week low of $38.78 and a fifty-two week high of $55.85. The stock has a market cap of $78.87 billion, a PE ratio of 22.17, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $54.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57. The company had revenue of $6.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.03 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 14.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mondelez International will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $0.285 dividend. This is a positive change from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is presently 42.80%.

MDLZ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Mondelez International from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $62.00 price objective on Mondelez International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Buckingham Research upped their price objective on Mondelez International from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Mondelez International from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.50.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

