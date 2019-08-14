Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Buy”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on MDLZ. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Mondelez International from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group set a $62.00 target price on Mondelez International and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $62.00 target price on Mondelez International and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut Mondelez International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Mondelez International from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mondelez International has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $57.50.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $54.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Mondelez International has a 1 year low of $38.78 and a 1 year high of $55.85. The stock has a market cap of $78.87 billion, a PE ratio of 22.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.59.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 14.57%. The business had revenue of $6.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Mondelez International will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This is a boost from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.80%.

In other Mondelez International news, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 39,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.52, for a total value of $2,174,366.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 85,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,655,353.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $355,441,000. Parnassus Investments CA raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 825.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 7,798,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,346,000 after purchasing an additional 6,955,639 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,048,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,819,000 after purchasing an additional 3,034,020 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 92,978,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,011,539,000 after purchasing an additional 3,027,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investec Asset Management LTD raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 1,483.2% in the 1st quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 3,057,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,653,000 after purchasing an additional 2,864,803 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

Further Reading: Bar Chart

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.