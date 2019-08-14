Monarch Capital Management Inc. Has $8.59 Million Holdings in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Monarch Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,290 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 755 shares during the quarter. Home Depot makes up approximately 3.1% of Monarch Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Monarch Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $8,587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC increased its position in Home Depot by 53.3% during the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 207 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. 69.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Home Depot alerts:

In related news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.38, for a total value of $1,652,230.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,596,333.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.30, for a total value of $2,512,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 64,575 shares in the company, valued at $12,482,347.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 82,522 shares of company stock valued at $16,156,831. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HD stock traded down $4.62 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $203.71. 88,479 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,095,943. The stock has a market capitalization of $231.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.12. Home Depot Inc has a fifty-two week low of $158.09 and a fifty-two week high of $219.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $212.27.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $26.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.34 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.24% and a negative return on equity of 6,597.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.08 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Home Depot Inc will post 10.1 EPS for the current year.

HD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $192.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Home Depot to $195.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Gabelli downgraded shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Home Depot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $223.00 to $217.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.72.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Further Reading: How to Profit and Limit Losses With Stop Orders



Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.