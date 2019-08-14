Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP) Short Interest Up 17.8% in July

Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,790,300 shares, a growth of 17.8% from the June 30th total of 8,313,600 shares. Approximately 5.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,650,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.9 days.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TAP. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC grew its position in Molson Coors Brewing by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 40,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,422,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in Molson Coors Brewing by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 42,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,546,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC grew its position in Molson Coors Brewing by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian grew its position in Molson Coors Brewing by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 7,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Molson Coors Brewing by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Molson Coors Brewing stock traded down $1.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.61. 1,097,068 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,710,185. The company has a fifty day moving average of $54.58. The stock has a market cap of $11.39 billion, a PE ratio of 10.04, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Molson Coors Brewing has a 12 month low of $49.92 and a 12 month high of $69.13.

Molson Coors Brewing (NYSE:TAP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. Molson Coors Brewing had a return on equity of 7.33% and a net margin of 6.85%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.88 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Molson Coors Brewing will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.51%. This is a positive change from Molson Coors Brewing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Molson Coors Brewing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.54%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on TAP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Molson Coors Brewing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Molson Coors Brewing from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Molson Coors Brewing from $63.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Molson Coors Brewing in a report on Monday, June 10th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Molson Coors Brewing to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.91.

Molson Coors Brewing Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company sells various products under the Blue Moon, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Miller Genuine Draft, Miller Lite, Hamm's, Icehouse, Keystone, Mickey's, Miller64, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, Olde English, Steel Reserve, Grolsch, Hop Valley, Leinenkugel's, Peroni Nastro Azurro, Pilsner Urquell, Revolver, Saint Archer, Sol, Terrapin, Crispin, Smith & Forge, Arnold Palmer Spiked, Henry's Hard, Redd's, and Steel Reserve Alloy Series brands.

