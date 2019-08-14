MKM Partners Reiterates $38.00 Price Target for Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR)

MKM Partners set a $38.00 target price on Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) in a research report released on Monday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on MUR. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Murphy Oil from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Stephens set a $40.00 target price on shares of Murphy Oil and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Murphy Oil in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued an in-line rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Murphy Oil from a b rating to a c rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Murphy Oil has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $32.85.

Shares of MUR stock traded down $1.36 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $18.35. 4,198,926 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,360,944. Murphy Oil has a 12 month low of $18.33 and a 12 month high of $36.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 1.94.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.03. Murphy Oil had a net margin of 12.37% and a return on equity of 3.48%. The firm had revenue of $709.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $612.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Murphy Oil will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.37%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Murphy Oil by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 43,600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its stake in Murphy Oil by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 30,080 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Murphy Oil by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 54,738 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,603,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Murphy Oil by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,768 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank lifted its stake in Murphy Oil by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 16,062 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.86% of the company’s stock.

About Murphy Oil

Murphy Oil Corporation operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, Malaysia, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

