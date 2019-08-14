Mitie Group (OTCMKTS:MITFF) Stock Price Up 3.6%

Mitie Group PLC (OTCMKTS:MITFF) rose 3.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $2.00 and last traded at $2.00, approximately 941 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 85,539 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.93.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.95.

About Mitie Group (OTCMKTS:MITFF)

Mitie Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides strategic outsourcing services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers engineering services, such as technical and building maintenance services, as well as offers specialist services, such as heating, cooling, lighting, water treatment, and building controls; and security services and products, including security personnel, emergency mobile response solutions, and fire and security systems.

