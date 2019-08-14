Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have issued a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$23.14.

MI.UN has been the topic of several recent research reports. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James set a C$22.00 price objective on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$22.75 to C$22.50 in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$21.50 to C$23.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of MI.UN stock traded up C$0.58 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$21.76. 89,802 shares of the company were exchanged. The company has a market capitalization of $459.15 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.78. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$19.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 256.87, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.06. Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust has a twelve month low of C$16.01 and a twelve month high of C$20.72.

Minto Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario to own income-producing multi-residential properties located in urban markets in Canada. The REIT owns a portfolio of high-quality income-producing multi-residential rental properties located in Toronto, Ottawa, Calgary and Edmonton.

