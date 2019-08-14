Minerva Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM)

Minerva Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 523,402 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,000 shares during the period. Entercom Communications accounts for approximately 1.6% of Minerva Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Minerva Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.37% of Entercom Communications worth $3,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Entercom Communications in the first quarter valued at about $93,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Entercom Communications in the second quarter valued at approximately $102,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Entercom Communications in the first quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Entercom Communications by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 22,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 2,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Entercom Communications in the first quarter valued at approximately $131,000. 79.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Entercom Communications alerts:

In related news, Chairman David J. Field purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.85 per share, with a total value of $175,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,863,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,902,399.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Joseph M. Field purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.81 per share, with a total value of $581,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 30,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $175,026.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 1,186,476 shares of company stock valued at $7,047,356 in the last ninety days. 14.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ETM traded down $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.54. The stock had a trading volume of 74,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,366,328. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market cap of $497.70 million, a PE ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.21. Entercom Communications Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $2.94 and a fifty-two week high of $8.30.

Entercom Communications (NYSE:ETM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.09). Entercom Communications had a negative net margin of 21.69% and a positive return on equity of 7.80%. The firm had revenue of $380.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $386.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Entercom Communications Corp. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 28th. Entercom Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.86%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ETM. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Entercom Communications in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.75 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Entercom Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Entercom Communications from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Entercom Communications has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.14.

Entercom Communications Profile

Entercom Communications Corp., a media and entertainment company, engages in radio broadcasting business in the United States. 3 The company owns and operates radio stations in various formats, such as news, sports, talk, classic rock, urban, adult contemporary, alternative, country, and others. As of February 11, 2019, it had a portfolio of approximately 235 radio stations, digital platforms, and live events.

See Also: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for Entercom Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entercom Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.