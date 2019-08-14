Miller Investment Management LP Reduces Position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Miller Investment Management LP decreased its holdings in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 50.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,001 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,020 shares during the quarter. Miller Investment Management LP’s holdings in Cintas were worth $238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CTAS. GYL Financial Synergies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cintas during the first quarter worth $797,000. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Cintas by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 2,238 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cintas in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cintas by 103.4% in the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 36,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,302,000 after purchasing an additional 18,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cintas by 44.1% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 366,772 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $74,128,000 after purchasing an additional 112,296 shares during the last quarter. 68.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CTAS. Nomura raised their target price on shares of Cintas from $217.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $184.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $273.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 price objective on shares of Cintas in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.44.

In related news, insider Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 4,888 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.79, for a total transaction of $1,274,741.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 69,053 shares in the company, valued at $18,008,331.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, VP Thomas E. Frooman sold 5,373 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.79, for a total transaction of $1,401,224.67. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 127,624 shares in the company, valued at $33,283,062.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 19.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CTAS traded down $7.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $258.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 509,369. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.69. Cintas Co. has a fifty-two week low of $155.98 and a fifty-two week high of $266.73. The company has a market cap of $27.28 billion, a PE ratio of 34.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $250.89.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The business services provider reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.13. Cintas had a net margin of 12.80% and a return on equity of 26.77%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 8.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms directly.

