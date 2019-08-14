Miller Investment Management LP Acquires 51,287 Shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY)

Miller Investment Management LP boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY) by 13.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 427,003 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 51,287 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust makes up 28.6% of Miller Investment Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Miller Investment Management LP’s holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust were worth $125,112,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hayden Royal LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hayden Royal LLC now owns 12,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,890,000 after purchasing an additional 3,310 shares in the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 5,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 8,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,571,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 64,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,809,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 514.8% in the 2nd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 65,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,148,000 after purchasing an additional 54,715 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPY traded down $2.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $285.84. The stock had a trading volume of 37,629,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,196,039. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $233.76 and a 1-year high of $302.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $296.11.

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment trust. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Trust seeks to achieve this investment objective by holding a portfolio of the common stocks that are included in the Index (the Portfolio), with the weight of each stock in the Portfolio substantially corresponding to the weight of such stock in the Index.

