Milestone Group Inc. Reduces Position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Milestone Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 10.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,743 shares of the company’s stock after selling 195 shares during the quarter. Milestone Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IWN. Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 3.9% during the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 76,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,251,000 after purchasing an additional 2,896 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 176,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,315,000 after acquiring an additional 2,628 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 76.4% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares in the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 12.0% during the second quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 20,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,470,000 after purchasing an additional 2,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 329.4% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 541 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWN traded down $1.76 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $112.32. 130,049 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 817,889. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $101.57 and a 52-week high of $137.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $119.03.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

