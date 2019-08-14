Milestone Group Inc. Has $322,000 Stake in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Milestone Group Inc. grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 32.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,321 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Milestone Group Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UNH. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,719,981 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $428,482,000 after acquiring an additional 31,097 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at $1,090,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at $583,000. Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at $3,569,000. Finally, Fort L.P. raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 74.5% in the fourth quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 6,423 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after purchasing an additional 2,742 shares in the last quarter. 85.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup upgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $247.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $311.00 price objective on UnitedHealth Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $269.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $290.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $295.06.

In other news, Director William C. Ballard, Jr. sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.31, for a total value of $3,063,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 61,309 shares in the company, valued at $15,652,800.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.99, for a total value of $2,419,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 187,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,412,569.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,000 shares of company stock valued at $9,195,620. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

UnitedHealth Group stock traded up $2.53 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $245.73. 1,070,816 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,651,164. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of $251.38. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 1-year low of $208.07 and a 1-year high of $287.94. The company has a market capitalization of $235.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.08, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.61.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.46 by $0.14. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.20% and a net margin of 5.51%. The company had revenue of $60.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.59 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.14 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 14.82 earnings per share for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

