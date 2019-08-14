Milestone Group Inc. Cuts Position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Milestone Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 10.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,982 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,680 shares during the period. Milestone Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $1,508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHF. Essex Savings Bank boosted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 375.0% in the first quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 970.2% in the second quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. Kwmg LLC acquired a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, First National Corp MA ADV boosted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 14.1% in the first quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 219,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 27,147 shares in the last quarter.

SCHF traded down $0.69 on Wednesday, reaching $30.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 217,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,168,874. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.73. Schwab International Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.33 and a fifty-two week high of $34.06.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

