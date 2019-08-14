Milestone Group Inc. Acquires Shares of 8,789 Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Milestone Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 8,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $708,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $530,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $285,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,847,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 6,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northstar Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 44,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,520,000 after purchasing an additional 2,280 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA BSV traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $80.81. The stock had a trading volume of 55,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,180,982. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $77.66 and a 1 year high of $80.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $80.46.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Article: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.