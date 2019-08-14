Midwest Energy Emissions (OTCMKTS:MEEC) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Buy

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Midwest Energy Emissions (OTCMKTS:MEEC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Saturday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of MEEC stock opened at $0.43 on Friday. Midwest Energy Emissions has a fifty-two week low of $0.12 and a fifty-two week high of $0.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $34.52 million, a P/E ratio of -7.20 and a beta of 1.52.

Midwest Energy Emissions (OTCMKTS:MEEC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.79 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Midwest Energy Emissions will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Midwest Energy Emissions Corp. operates as an environmental services and technology company. It focuses on the delivery of mercury capture technologies to coal-fired power plants in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Asia. The company is headquartered in Lewis Center, Ohio.

