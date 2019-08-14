Midland States Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:MSBI) Given Average Recommendation of “Strong Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Midland States Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:MSBI) have earned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Analysts have set a twelve-month consensus price objective of $30.50 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.66 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Midland States Bancorp an industry rank of 175 out of 256 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MSBI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Midland States Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. BidaskClub raised shares of Midland States Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. ValuEngine raised shares of Midland States Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Midland States Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th.

Shares of MSBI stock traded down $0.36 on Friday, hitting $25.59. The stock had a trading volume of 12,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,119. Midland States Bancorp has a twelve month low of $19.56 and a twelve month high of $35.28. The firm has a market cap of $634.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.18.

Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. Midland States Bancorp had a net margin of 17.52% and a return on equity of 10.14%. The company had revenue of $65.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.90 million. Research analysts expect that Midland States Bancorp will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a $0.243 dividend. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. Midland States Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.55%.

In related news, SVP Jeffrey A. Brunoehler sold 22,178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $598,806.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,562,247. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Leon J. Holschbach sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.20, for a total transaction of $239,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 54,178 shares of company stock valued at $1,436,636. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 923,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,685,000 after acquiring an additional 16,063 shares in the last quarter. SVA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Midland States Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $282,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 63.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,477,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,467,000 after acquiring an additional 101,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 30,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $819,000 after acquiring an additional 3,046 shares in the last quarter. 48.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Midland States Bancorp

Midland States Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Midland States Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It operates through Banking, Commercial FHA Origination and Servicing, Wealth Management, and Other segments.

