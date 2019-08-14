Michael C. Colby Sells 400 Shares of Goosehead Insurance Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) Stock

Goosehead Insurance Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) insider Michael C. Colby sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total value of $17,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ GSHD traded down $0.79 on Wednesday, reaching $44.09. The stock had a trading volume of 105,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,249. Goosehead Insurance Inc has a 12-month low of $20.49 and a 12-month high of $51.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $678.68 million, a PE ratio of 220.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.31.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). Goosehead Insurance had a net margin of 5.06% and a negative return on equity of 14.52%. The firm had revenue of $19.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.83 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Goosehead Insurance Inc will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSHD. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance during the second quarter worth approximately $17,953,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 20.7% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,564,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,620,000 after purchasing an additional 268,202 shares during the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance during the second quarter worth approximately $6,376,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 16.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 697,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,348,000 after purchasing an additional 99,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spark Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 255.8% during the first quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 132,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,696,000 after purchasing an additional 95,327 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on GSHD shares. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective (up previously from $37.00) on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. ValuEngine cut Goosehead Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Goosehead Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th.

About Goosehead Insurance

Goosehead Insurance, Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers various insurance products, including homeowner's insurance; auto insurance; other personal lines products, such as flood, wind, and earthquake insurance; excess liability or umbrella insurance; specialty lines insurance comprising motorcycle, recreational vehicle, and other insurance; commercial lines insurance consisting of general liability, property, and auto insurance for small businesses; and life insurance.

