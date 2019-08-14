MetaMorph (METM) Price Hits $0.0050

MetaMorph (CURRENCY:METM) traded down 2.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 14th. Over the last week, MetaMorph has traded down 1.1% against the US dollar. One MetaMorph token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0050 or 0.00000048 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BitMart, Mercatox, IDEX and LATOKEN. MetaMorph has a market cap of $689,228.00 and approximately $27,870.00 worth of MetaMorph was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $477.32 or 0.04548105 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00047576 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000159 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000084 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001149 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000971 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

About MetaMorph

METM is a token. It launched on April 18th, 2018. MetaMorph’s total supply is 179,974,997 tokens and its circulating supply is 137,005,985 tokens. MetaMorph’s official message board is medium.com/@metamorphpro . The Reddit community for MetaMorph is /r/MetaMorphPro and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MetaMorph’s official Twitter account is @MetaMorphPro and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for MetaMorph is metamorph.pro

MetaMorph Token Trading

MetaMorph can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, IDEX, BitMart, LATOKEN and BiteBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetaMorph directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MetaMorph should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MetaMorph using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

