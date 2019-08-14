Metal Tops One Day Trading Volume of $13.75 Million (MTL)

Metal (CURRENCY:MTL) traded 7.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 14th. Metal has a market cap of $14.38 million and approximately $13.75 million worth of Metal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Metal has traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Metal token can currently be purchased for about $0.31 or 0.00002959 BTC on popular exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Kyber Network, Huobi and Binance.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002771 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.63 or 0.00271788 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009466 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $146.03 or 0.01386139 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0736 or 0.00000698 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00023633 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00011627 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.19 or 0.00096704 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Metal Profile

Metal uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 9th, 2017. Metal’s total supply is 66,588,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 46,138,821 tokens. Metal’s official Twitter account is @metalpaysme and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Metal is /r/MetalPay . Metal’s official website is www.metalpay.com

Buying and Selling Metal

Metal can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Tidex, Kyber Network, Cryptopia, Huobi, IDEX, Livecoin, Upbit and OKEx. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metal should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Metal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

