Mersana Therapeutics Inc Forecasted to Earn Q2 2019 Earnings of ($0.36) Per Share (NASDAQ:MRSN)

Mersana Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MRSN) – Stock analysts at Svb Leerink dropped their Q2 2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a research report issued on Thursday, August 8th. Svb Leerink analyst J. Chang now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.36) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.34). Svb Leerink also issued estimates for Mersana Therapeutics’ Q3 2019 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, FY2019 earnings at ($0.38) EPS and FY2020 earnings at ($1.20) EPS.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on MRSN. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mersana Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, June 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mersana Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.63.

Shares of Mersana Therapeutics stock opened at $2.91 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 6.24 and a current ratio of 6.24. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.78. The company has a market cap of $148.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 1.37. Mersana Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.78 and a 1 year high of $15.93.

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $0.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 million. Mersana Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 77.78% and a negative return on equity of 63.92%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NEA Management Company LLC increased its stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 46.0% in the 1st quarter. NEA Management Company LLC now owns 11,894,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,564,000 after acquiring an additional 3,750,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Mersana Therapeutics by 166.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,390,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,681,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492,618 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Mersana Therapeutics by 52.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 266,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 91,500 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Mersana Therapeutics by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 204,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,000 after purchasing an additional 24,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sphera Funds Management LTD. bought a new stake in Mersana Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,052,000. Institutional investors own 77.40% of the company’s stock.

Mersana Therapeutics Company Profile

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focusing on the development of antibody drug conjugate (ADC) for cancer patients with unmet need. The company develops Dolaflexin, a platform, which is used to generate a pipeline of proprietary ADC product candidates to address patient populations that are not amenable to treat with traditional ADC-based therapies.

