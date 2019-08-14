Merriman Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX)

Merriman Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX) by 46.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,141 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,443 shares during the period. Merriman Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.12% of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF worth $594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWX. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 181.4% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 608,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,213,000 after buying an additional 392,477 shares during the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $14,962,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 141.5% during the 1st quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 282,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,604,000 after buying an additional 165,708 shares during the last quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 58.0% in the 1st quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 131,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,879,000 after purchasing an additional 48,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,910,000.

Shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF stock traded down $0.90 on Wednesday, hitting $42.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,489. SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF has a 1 year low of $39.73 and a 1 year high of $47.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $44.69.

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the total return performance of the S&P Emerging Markets Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, market-cap weighted index that represents the small-capitalization segment of emerging countries included in the S&P Global BMI Index.

