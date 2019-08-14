Merriman Wealth Management LLC Purchases 8,000 Shares of Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd (NYSE:NEA)

Merriman Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd (NYSE:NEA) by 42.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Merriman Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEA. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 76,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 2,227 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 215,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,971,000 after purchasing an additional 16,716 shares during the period. Ibex Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 181,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,506,000 after purchasing an additional 16,816 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 139,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,923,000 after purchasing an additional 16,818 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 97,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506 shares during the period.

Get Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd alerts:

Shares of NEA stock traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $14.36. The stock had a trading volume of 10,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 487,917. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.03. Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd has a 12 month low of $12.03 and a 12 month high of $14.40.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $0.054 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.51%.

About Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC and Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in undervalued municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax.

Further Reading: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd (NYSE:NEA).

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.