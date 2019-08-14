Merriman Wealth Management LLC Has $158,000 Holdings in Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL)

Merriman Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) by 65.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 94,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 178,858 shares during the period. Merriman Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Hecla Mining were worth $158,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Hecla Mining in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Hecla Mining in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Hecla Mining by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 38,519 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 4,762 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank increased its stake in Hecla Mining by 57.8% in the second quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 71,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 26,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc increased its stake in Hecla Mining by 96.0% in the first quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 58,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 28,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HL traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.49. 147,738 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,830,479. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.79. The stock has a market cap of $750.94 million, a P/E ratio of -13.50 and a beta of 0.96. Hecla Mining has a 12 month low of $1.21 and a 12 month high of $3.12.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The basic materials company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $134.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.62 million. Hecla Mining had a negative return on equity of 5.97% and a negative net margin of 20.98%. The company’s revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Hecla Mining will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.002 per share. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd. Hecla Mining’s payout ratio is presently -9.09%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America set a $2.00 price target on shares of Hecla Mining and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Hecla Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. CIBC downgraded shares of Hecla Mining from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $1.56 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Hecla Mining from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $1.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Hecla Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $2.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.30.

Hecla Mining Company Profile

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and produces precious and base metal properties worldwide. The company offers lead, zinc, and bulk flotation concentrates to custom smelters and brokers; and unrefined gold and silver bullion bars to precious metals traders.

