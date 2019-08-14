Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) Stock Price Down 5.1%

Meritor Inc (NYSE:MTOR) shares dropped 5.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $17.65 and last traded at $17.89, approximately 903,383 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 4% from the average daily volume of 867,702 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.86.

MTOR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus set a $29.00 price target on Meritor and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. ValuEngine cut Meritor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Meritor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Longbow Research cut Meritor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.42 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.63.

Get Meritor alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 2.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.25. Meritor had a return on equity of 83.77% and a net margin of 6.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Meritor Inc will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Meritor by 124.3% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,433 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Meritor by 84.1% during the first quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 2,629 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp bought a new stake in Meritor during the first quarter worth approximately $60,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in Meritor during the first quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Meritor in the second quarter valued at $77,000. 96.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Meritor Company Profile (NYSE:MTOR)

Meritor, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, sells, services, and supports integrated systems, modules, and components to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and the aftermarket for the commercial vehicle, transportation, and industrial sectors. It operates through two segments, Commercial Truck; and Aftermarket, Industrial and Trailer.

Further Reading: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Receive News & Ratings for Meritor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meritor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.