Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Sold by Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.

Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 1.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 56,212 shares of the company’s stock after selling 609 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises about 0.1% of Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $4,713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 194,589,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,868,587,000 after purchasing an additional 10,315,510 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 34,032,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,596,161,000 after purchasing an additional 3,219,877 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 32,497,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,483,154,000 after purchasing an additional 951,911 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at $2,166,688,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 13,431,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,026,209,000 after purchasing an additional 653,128 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRK traded down $1.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $84.76. 262,546 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,840,713. The company has a market capitalization of $218.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.48, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $83.39. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $66.10 and a one year high of $87.07.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $11.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.94 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 43.34% and a net margin of 21.10%. The company’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 7th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 50.69%.

In related news, CFO Robert M. Davis sold 216,718 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.43, for a total transaction of $18,514,218.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 354,378 shares in the company, valued at $30,274,512.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 6,427 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.09, for a total value of $546,873.43. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 103,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,783,245.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Argus raised their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.07.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

