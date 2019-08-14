Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Mercantile Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:MBWM) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $31.67. Mercantile Bank shares last traded at $31.50, with a volume of 1,011 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mercantile Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Mercantile Bank from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Mercantile Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $526.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.77.

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. Mercantile Bank had a net margin of 25.97% and a return on equity of 10.95%. The business had revenue of $37.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.51 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mercantile Bank Corp. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is an increase from Mercantile Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. Mercantile Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.11%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MBWM. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Mercantile Bank by 208.9% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Mercantile Bank by 396.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,712 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Mercantile Bank in the 1st quarter worth approximately $131,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in Mercantile Bank in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $146,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its stake in Mercantile Bank by 406.6% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 5,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 4,420 shares in the last quarter. 53.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mercantile Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan that provides commercial and retail banking services for small- to medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

