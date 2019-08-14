Melvin F. Lazar Buys 4,559 Shares of ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH (NYSE:ABR) Stock

ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH (NYSE:ABR) Director Melvin F. Lazar bought 4,559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.16 per share, for a total transaction of $55,437.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 205,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,492,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of ABR traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.01. 1,279,964 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,236,353. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.30. ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH has a 12-month low of $9.62 and a 12-month high of $13.94. The company has a current ratio of 15.10, a quick ratio of 15.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09.

ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH (NYSE:ABR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $82.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.10 million. ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH had a net margin of 44.17% and a return on equity of 13.20%. As a group, research analysts predict that ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.33%. ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.56%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. TheStreet lowered shares of ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. BTIG Research set a $14.00 price target on shares of ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.71.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH by 26.4% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 15,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 3,154 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH by 85.6% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 165,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,663,000 after purchasing an additional 76,171 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its holdings in ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH by 41,017.8% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 67,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $869,000 after purchasing an additional 66,859 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH by 109.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 20,803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 10,886 shares during the period. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH in the first quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 48.29% of the company’s stock.

ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH Company Profile

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily and commercial real estate markets. The company operates in two segments, Structured Business and Agency Business. It primarily invests in real estate-related bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related notes and various mortgage-related securities.

