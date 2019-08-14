Melon Reaches One Day Volume of $6,960.00 (MLN)

Melon (CURRENCY:MLN) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 14th. In the last week, Melon has traded 22.7% lower against the dollar. Melon has a total market cap of $5.42 million and approximately $6,960.00 worth of Melon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Melon token can currently be purchased for about $4.57 or 0.00042925 BTC on popular exchanges including Bitsane, Radar Relay, Bittrex and Kraken.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Melon alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002749 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.79 or 0.00270714 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009367 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $145.61 or 0.01369054 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0738 or 0.00000694 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00023141 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.27 or 0.00096526 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0464 or 0.00000436 BTC.

About Melon

Melon launched on February 16th, 2017. Melon’s total supply is 1,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,186,787 tokens. Melon’s official Twitter account is @melonport and its Facebook page is accessible here . Melon’s official website is melonport.com . The Reddit community for Melon is /r/melonproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Melon Token Trading

Melon can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, IDEX, Radar Relay, Kraken, Liqui and Bitsane. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Melon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Melon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Melon using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Melon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Melon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.