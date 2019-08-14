Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) Shares Bought by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH grew its position in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 185,033 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,516 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $18,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 100.0% in the second quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 400 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Spectrum Management Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 353.8% during the 1st quarter. Spectrum Management Group Inc. now owns 413 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Motco raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 159.3% during the 1st quarter. Motco now owns 516 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.65% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MDT shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Medtronic to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Medtronic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Medtronic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $111.00 price objective (up previously from $99.00) on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.41.

In other Medtronic news, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.31, for a total transaction of $401,240.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,307,000.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 6,599 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.02, for a total transaction of $673,229.98. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 105,960 shares in the company, valued at $10,810,039.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 95,701 shares of company stock worth $9,318,744. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of MDT stock traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $101.51. The company had a trading volume of 1,194,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,413,162. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.96 billion, a PE ratio of 19.45, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.67. Medtronic PLC has a fifty-two week low of $81.66 and a fifty-two week high of $103.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $100.33.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.12 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.42 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Medtronic PLC will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 8th were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 5th. This is a positive change from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is 41.38%.

Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

