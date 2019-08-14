MediBloc [ERC20] Price Tops $0.0046 (MEDX)

MediBloc [ERC20] (CURRENCY:MEDX) traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 14th. MediBloc [ERC20] has a market cap of $15.41 million and $1.37 million worth of MediBloc [ERC20] was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MediBloc [ERC20] token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0046 or 0.00000045 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CPDAX, DEx.top, Gate.io and Coinsuper. During the last week, MediBloc [ERC20] has traded down 10.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $456.70 or 0.04533490 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00048350 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000245 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000083 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001119 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0920 or 0.00000913 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

MediBloc [ERC20] Profile

MEDX is a token. It was first traded on May 28th, 2018. MediBloc [ERC20]’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,380,360,095 tokens. The official website for MediBloc [ERC20] is medibloc.org . MediBloc [ERC20]’s official message board is medium.com/medibloc . MediBloc [ERC20]’s official Twitter account is @_MediBloc

MediBloc [ERC20] Token Trading

MediBloc [ERC20] can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsuper, Kryptono, Gate.io, Cashierest, DEx.top, IDEX, Coinrail, CPDAX, Bittrex and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MediBloc [ERC20] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MediBloc [ERC20] should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MediBloc [ERC20] using one of the exchanges listed above.

