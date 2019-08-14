Medallia (NASDAQ:MDLA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Roth Capital

Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Medallia (NASDAQ:MDLA) in a research note released on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on MDLA. Stephens started coverage on Medallia in a report on Monday, July 29th. They set an overweight rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks started coverage on Medallia in a report on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Medallia in a report on Monday, July 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer started coverage on Medallia in a report on Tuesday. They set an outperform rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Medallia in a report on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Medallia currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $48.25.

Get Medallia alerts:

Shares of Medallia stock opened at $41.45 on Tuesday. Medallia has a 12 month low of $32.05 and a 12 month high of $44.72.

In other Medallia news, Director Borge Hald sold 1,765,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.53, for a total value of $34,470,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link

About Medallia

Medallia, Inc provides an enterprise Software-as-a-Service platform in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's platform utilizes deep learning-based artificial intelligence technology to analyze structured and unstructured data from signal fields in human, digital, and Internet of Things interactions.

Featured Story: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Receive News & Ratings for Medallia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medallia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.