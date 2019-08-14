MCO 1-Day Volume Tops $6.23 Million (MCO)

MCO (CURRENCY:MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 14th. One MCO token can now be bought for about $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinnest, Gate.io, Coinrail and Liqui. MCO has a market capitalization of $69.30 million and approximately $6.23 million worth of MCO was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, MCO has traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Maker (MKR) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $449.61 or 0.04405314 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00048770 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000237 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000081 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001121 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0940 or 0.00000921 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00028561 BTC.

MCO Token Profile

MCO is a token. Its launch date was May 18th, 2017. MCO’s total supply is 31,587,682 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,793,831 tokens. MCO’s official message board is medium.com/@Crypto.com . MCO’s official website is crypto.com . The Reddit community for MCO is /r/MCOCrypto . MCO’s official Twitter account is @MCO_Crypto

MCO Token Trading

MCO can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Coinnest, Bit-Z, BigONE, EXX, Binance, OKEx, Liqui, HitBTC, Livecoin, Huobi, LATOKEN, Gate.io, ABCC, Upbit, Bittrex, YoBit, Coinrail, DDEX, Bithumb, Cashierest and Cobinhood. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MCO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MCO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MCO using one of the exchanges listed above.

