Maven Income and Growth VCT 6 PLC (LON:MIG6) to Issue GBX 1.75 Dividend

Maven Income and Growth VCT 6 PLC (LON:MIG6) announced a dividend on Tuesday, June 18th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.75 ($0.02) per share on Friday, September 13th. This represents a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Maven Income and Growth VCT 6 stock opened at GBX 48.50 ($0.63) on Wednesday. Maven Income and Growth VCT 6 has a 1-year low of GBX 0.51 ($0.01) and a 1-year high of GBX 53.50 ($0.70). The firm has a market capitalization of $19.42 million and a PE ratio of -20.21. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 46.52.

About Maven Income and Growth VCT 6

Maven Income and Growth VCT 6 PLC is a venture capital trust (VCT). The Company’s investment objective is to achieve long-term capital appreciation and generate maintainable levels of income for shareholders. The Company invests the majority of its funds in a portfolio of shares and securities of smaller, unquoted United Kingdom companies and Alternative Investment Market (AIM)/ICAP Securities and Derivatives Exchange (ISDX) quoted companies, which meet the criteria for VCT qualifying investments.

