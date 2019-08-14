Matrix Trust Co Invests $7.10 Million in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JKL)

Matrix Trust Co acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JKL) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 51,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,104,000. iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF makes up approximately 1.8% of Matrix Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Matrix Trust Co owned about 1.76% of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of JKL. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF by 52.4% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. First Command Bank boosted its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF by 53.1% during the first quarter. First Command Bank now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF by 355.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF by 69.4% during the second quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth $165,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:JKL traded down $3.96 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $124.93. 321 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,423. The company’s fifty day moving average is $134.97. iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $116.66 and a one year high of $159.20.

iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF, formerly iShares Morningstar Small Value Index Fund (the Value Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Small Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of stocks issued by small-capitalization companies that have exhibited above-average value characteristics as determined by Morningstar Inc’s index methodology.

