Matrix Trust Co Invests $17.70 Million in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:JKI)

Matrix Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:JKI) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 112,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,699,000. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF makes up about 4.4% of Matrix Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Matrix Trust Co owned about 3.81% of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 9,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 144.4% during the 1st quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 738 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of JKI traded down $3.78 on Wednesday, reaching $150.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,596. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $131.88 and a twelve month high of $172.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $157.91.

iShares Morningstar Mid Cap Value ETF, formerly iShares Morningstar Mid Value Index Fund (the Value Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Mid Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of stocks issued by mid-capitalization companies that have exhibited above-average value characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

