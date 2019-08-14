Matchpool (GUP) Reaches Market Cap of $643,790.00

Matchpool (CURRENCY:GUP) traded 5.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 14th. Over the last week, Matchpool has traded down 10.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Matchpool token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0086 or 0.00000084 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Upbit, Gatecoin and HitBTC. Matchpool has a market capitalization of $643,790.00 and $233,825.00 worth of Matchpool was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002585 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.41 or 0.00268168 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009750 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $144.07 or 0.01409436 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0693 or 0.00000678 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00022599 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.43 or 0.00092249 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000470 BTC.

Matchpool Token Profile

Matchpool launched on January 14th, 2017. Matchpool’s total supply is 98,855,150 tokens and its circulating supply is 75,000,000 tokens. The official website for Matchpool is matchpool.co . The Reddit community for Matchpool is /r/Matchpool and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Matchpool’s official Twitter account is @matchpool and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Matchpool is community.matchpool.com

Buying and Selling Matchpool

Matchpool can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, HitBTC, Gatecoin, Liqui and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Matchpool directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Matchpool should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Matchpool using one of the exchanges listed above.

