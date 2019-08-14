Matador Resources Co (NYSE:MTDR) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Matador Resources Co (NYSE:MTDR) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.23.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MTDR shares. Stephens upgraded Matador Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Matador Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, June 7th. MKM Partners upgraded Matador Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $24.00 price target on Matador Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $33.00 price target on Matador Resources and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th.

Get Matador Resources alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MTDR traded down $1.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.03. The company had a trading volume of 3,645,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,494,313. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 8.66, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.96. Matador Resources has a 1-year low of $13.92 and a 1-year high of $34.90.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The energy company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.11. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 8.71% and a net margin of 19.10%. The business had revenue of $241.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. Matador Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Matador Resources will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Kenneth L. Stewart acquired 5,000 shares of Matador Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.76 per share, for a total transaction of $88,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 37,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $666,568.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Matthew V. Hairford acquired 2,000 shares of Matador Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.78 per share, with a total value of $33,560.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 28,150 shares of company stock valued at $450,448. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Oak Ridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 4.6% in the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 381,196 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,369,000 after buying an additional 16,687 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 43.5% in the first quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 173,987 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,363,000 after buying an additional 52,726 shares during the period. Pier Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 14.0% in the first quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 397,044 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,675,000 after buying an additional 48,911 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 104.2% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 734,345 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $11,403,000 after buying an additional 374,770 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 4.2% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,745 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.87% of the company’s stock.

Matador Resources Company Profile

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates in two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

Further Reading: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Matador Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matador Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.