Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) Stock Holdings Increased by Executive Wealth Management LLC

Executive Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,340 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $3,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MA. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 23.8% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 49,818 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $13,178,000 after acquiring an additional 9,565 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the second quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Cohen Lawrence B raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 7.4% during the second quarter. Cohen Lawrence B now owns 7,966 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,107,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Milestone Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 22.1% during the second quarter. Milestone Group Inc. now owns 1,271 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 6.3% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 460,555 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $121,103,000 after acquiring an additional 27,241 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Shares of MA opened at $274.53 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $273.25. Mastercard Inc has a 52 week low of $171.89 and a 52 week high of $283.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $273.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.30, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.07. Mastercard had a net margin of 42.71% and a return on equity of 135.02%. The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mastercard Inc will post 7.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is 20.34%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MA. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $310.00 to $319.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $315.00 price target on shares of Mastercard and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $242.00 to $259.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $293.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $269.00 to $291.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $291.80.

In other Mastercard news, Vice Chairman Ann Cairns sold 51,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.80, for a total value of $13,470,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 134,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,844,376. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 15,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.06, for a total transaction of $4,323,033.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 112,030,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,479,075,506.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 201,511 shares of company stock valued at $54,471,508 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

See Also: Call Option

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.