Marcus Corp (NYSE:MCS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $209.81 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Marcus Corp (NYSE:MCS) will report $209.81 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Marcus’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $210.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $208.81 million. Marcus posted sales of $170.60 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 23%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marcus will report full year sales of $838.05 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $836.90 million to $839.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $887.25 million, with estimates ranging from $881.50 million to $892.99 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Marcus.

Marcus (NYSE:MCS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.03. Marcus had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 9.59%. The business had revenue of $232.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.65 million.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MCS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Marcus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. B. Riley upgraded shares of Marcus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $41.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Marcus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.50.

Marcus stock traded down $1.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $34.39. 298,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 203,896. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Marcus has a fifty-two week low of $31.90 and a fifty-two week high of $45.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.81.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 26th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Marcus’s payout ratio is currently 32.99%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. increased its stake in shares of Marcus by 3,288.9% in the second quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Marcus in the second quarter worth $38,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Marcus in the second quarter worth $56,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Marcus by 147.8% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Marcus in the first quarter worth $99,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.16% of the company’s stock.

About Marcus

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts in the United States. As of March 12, 2019, it owned or operated 1,098 screens at 90 locations in 17 states; and owned and managed 21 hotels, resorts, and other properties in nine states. The company also operates a family entertainment center under the Funset Boulevard name in Appleton, Wisconsin, as well as owns and operates a retail outlet under the name of Ronnie's Plaza.

