Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) Hits New 1-Year Low at $45.41

Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $45.41 and last traded at $45.48, with a volume of 999459 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $47.15.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Marathon Petroleum from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $82.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $96.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $71.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.62.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $53.98. The company has a market cap of $30.08 billion, a PE ratio of 6.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.40. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 2.36%. The firm had revenue of $33.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 50.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Corp will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.75%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.27%.

In related news, Director James E. Rohr purchased 12,500 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $48.14 per share, for a total transaction of $601,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPC. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 135.1% during the 1st quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 435 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 345.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 508 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 51.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 568 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.94% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile (NYSE:MPC)

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent petroleum product refiners, marketers and transporters in the United States. The company operates through the following segments: Refining & Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals and trucks that the company owns or operates.

