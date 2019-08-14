Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) Stock Price Down 5%

Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)’s share price traded down 5% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $12.27 and last traded at $12.30, 14,238,566 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 24% from the average session volume of 11,521,853 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.95.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Marathon Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Capital One Financial raised shares of Marathon Oil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Marathon Oil in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Marathon Oil from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.11.

Get Marathon Oil alerts:

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.52. The company has a market capitalization of $10.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 16.15% and a return on equity of 6.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Marathon Oil Co. will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is currently 28.17%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Marathon Oil by 268.8% in the second quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,763 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC increased its stake in Marathon Oil by 268.8% in the second quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,763 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285 shares during the period. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Marathon Oil by 181.1% in the first quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,855 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Oil in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Oil in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. 82.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO)

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an energy company in the United States, Equatorial Guinea, the United Kingdom, and Libya. It operates in two segments, United States and International. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

Recommended Story: What is Forex?

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.