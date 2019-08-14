Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) Releases Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The software maker reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14, Morningstar.com reports. Magic Software Enterprises had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 7.21%. The business had revenue of $77.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.55 million. Magic Software Enterprises updated its FY 2019 guidance to EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ:MGIC traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.75. The company had a trading volume of 3,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,790. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a current ratio of 3.50. Magic Software Enterprises has a 1-year low of $7.29 and a 1-year high of $10.20. The company has a market capitalization of $430.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.91 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.95.
MGIC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Magic Software Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Magic Software Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. BidaskClub upgraded Magic Software Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Magic Software Enterprises in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd.
Magic Software Enterprises Company Profile
Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. provides proprietary application development, business process integration, vertical software solutions, and IT outsourcing software services in Israel and internationally. The company's Software Services segment develops, markets, sells, and supports a proprietary and none proprietary application platform, software applications, and business and process integration solutions and related services.
