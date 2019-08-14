Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrstrctre (NYSE:MFD) to Issue $0.25 Dividend

Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrstrctre (NYSE:MFD) declared a dividend on Monday, August 12th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, August 30th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd.

Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrstrctre has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 5.0% annually over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE:MFD opened at $9.99 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.30. Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrstrctre has a 52-week low of $8.75 and a 52-week high of $11.63.

Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Macquarie Capital Investment Management, LLC and Four Corners Capital Management, LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe.

