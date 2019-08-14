LYFT (NASDAQ:LYFT) Given a $70.00 Price Target at Daiwa Capital Markets

Daiwa Capital Markets set a $70.00 target price on LYFT (NASDAQ:LYFT) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on LYFT in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. They set a hold rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on LYFT in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. They set a buy rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. Macquarie assumed coverage on LYFT in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Tigress Financial assumed coverage on LYFT in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. They set a buy rating and a $59.80 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on LYFT from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $72.61.

Shares of NASDAQ:LYFT traded down $3.59 during trading on Monday, hitting $54.49. 4,090,514 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,220,173. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $62.52. LYFT has a 52-week low of $47.17 and a 52-week high of $88.60.

LYFT (NASDAQ:LYFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.66) by $0.98. The firm had revenue of $867.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $809.64 million. LYFT’s revenue was up 71.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that LYFT will post -11.87 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LYFT during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of LYFT during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of LYFT during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of LYFT by 500.0% during the 2nd quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 600 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of LYFT during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. 30.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which facilitates lead generation, billing and settlement, support, and related activities to enable drivers to provide their transportation services to riders.

